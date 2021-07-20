Dock 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.43 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Dock has a market capitalization of $38.39 million and $8.43 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012120 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.63 or 0.00738511 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

