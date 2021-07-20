Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.80 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $22.83 billion and $1.80 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00364531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,521,667,625 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

