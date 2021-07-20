Doheny Asset Management CA Purchases 6,740 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,280 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.79 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $156.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

