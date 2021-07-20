Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $138,280.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for $35.43 or 0.00119700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012194 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.77 or 0.00729004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

