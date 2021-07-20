Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $83.00 at KeyCorp

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.