Donegal Group (DGICA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect Donegal Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 200,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,542,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,459,772.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878 over the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

