Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.50% of Douglas Emmett worth $27,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

