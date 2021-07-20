Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Dover worth $36,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of DOV opened at $151.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $156.86.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

