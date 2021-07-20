Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) versus Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Head to Head Review

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

20.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dover Motorsports and Enthusiast Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.20%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 19.27% 5.35% 4.13% Enthusiast Gaming -35.04% -23.40% -16.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Enthusiast Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.13 $7.48 million N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 6.74 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -20.92

Dover Motorsports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Enthusiast Gaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.