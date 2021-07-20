Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.85 and last traded at $54.85. Approximately 1,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,582,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

