DoYourTip (DYT) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $541,753.94 and $27,275.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

