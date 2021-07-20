DragonVein Tops One Day Volume of $380.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 95.7% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $380.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,685.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.01349758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00383995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00079706 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000209 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

