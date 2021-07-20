Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$65.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

