Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$49.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.48 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

