DREP [old] Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00738207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.