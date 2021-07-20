DREP Price Reaches $1.96 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012101 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.29 or 0.00728705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

