DTE Energy (DTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect DTE Energy to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.45 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

