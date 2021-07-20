DubaiCoin Trading 1,027.6% Higher This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00040331 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017047 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007249 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003080 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

