Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00036376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00095377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00136229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,797.35 or 1.00376466 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

