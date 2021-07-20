Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.19

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.19 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 138398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

