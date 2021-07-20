Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DXF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Dunxin Financial has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dunxin Financial by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

