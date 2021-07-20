Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DXF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Dunxin Financial has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dunxin Financial by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

