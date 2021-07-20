Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and $12.00 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012563 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00756701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

