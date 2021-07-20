DXdao Tops One Day Trading Volume of $248,652.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $260.45 or 0.00873766 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $248,652.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DXdao has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00228659 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.