Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS) Shares Down 0.6%

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 6,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 66,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Dynamics Special Purpose Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.