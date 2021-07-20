Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.47. 1,474,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,903 shares of company stock valued at $21,604,740. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $96,198,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

