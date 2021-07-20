Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DYN. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

DYN stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

