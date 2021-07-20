Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 3%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 294,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

