DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Up 23.6% in June

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in DZS by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06. DZS has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

