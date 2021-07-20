DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Gap Up to $18.34

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $19.20. DZS shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $510.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 21.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

