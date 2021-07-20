East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,616 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of East West Bancorp worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.47. 12,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,205. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

