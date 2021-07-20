EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $118.76 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

