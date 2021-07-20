easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 782 ($10.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,925.78. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.