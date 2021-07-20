easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 782 ($10.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,925.78. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

