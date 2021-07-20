Eaton Vance Management Acquires 54,560 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,560 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.31% of Texas Instruments worth $542,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.93. 120,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,477. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $174.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.34.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

