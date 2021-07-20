Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82,550 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of UnitedHealth Group worth $852,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.44. 116,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,614. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $392.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,301 shares of company stock valued at $31,328,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.