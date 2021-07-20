Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of Alphabet worth $1,832,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $43.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,628.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,426. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,659.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,480.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,527.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

