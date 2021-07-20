Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.52% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $572,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total value of $2,350,483.20. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $12.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.74. 155,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.