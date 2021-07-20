Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,966,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 102,508 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.44% of QUALCOMM worth $658,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.30.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.98. 241,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

