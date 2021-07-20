Eaton Vance Management Purchases 375,824 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,074,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,824 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.25% of Intel worth $644,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 542.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 435,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 368,000 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Intel by 36.1% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 110.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. 472,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,591,496. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $223.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

