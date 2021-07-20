Eaton Vance Management Sells 41,633 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,633 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Visa worth $766,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.95. 220,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

