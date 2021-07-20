Eaton Vance Management Sells 501,490 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,490 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.27% of PepsiCo worth $529,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.86. 152,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,007. The company has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

