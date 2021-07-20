eBoost Price Hits $0.0323 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $98.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00359654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

