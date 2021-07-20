EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0015

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $754,665.53 and approximately $23,888.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.73 or 0.00759191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

