Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ECL traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.75. 31,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.21. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

