Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.