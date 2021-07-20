Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $125.00 at SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $106.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.38. The company had a trading volume of 70,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,362 shares of company stock worth $18,672,161 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

