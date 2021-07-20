Effect.AI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $92,146.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $92,146.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00235781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

