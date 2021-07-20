EJF Capital LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2,100.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,088 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. 1,473,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,964,248. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

