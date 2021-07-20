EJF Capital LLC Sells 284,823 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,823 shares during the period. Ambac Financial Group makes up approximately 1.7% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.98% of Ambac Financial Group worth $23,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 6,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $664.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.48. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.75) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

