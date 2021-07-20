EJF Capital LLC Sells 315,025 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315,025 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Popular worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

BPOP traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. 3,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,505. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.57.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

