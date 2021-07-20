EJF Capital LLC Sells 85,559 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,559 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PacWest Bancorp worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. 29,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,654. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.68. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

